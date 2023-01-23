3
Menu
Entertainment

Stop treating Gas like we are not Ghanaians - Jupitar calls for support

Jupitar Black 3.png Dancehall musician, Jupitar

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall musician, Michael Okine, known chiefly as Jupitar, has alleged that Ga-speaking artistes have been sidelined in the entertainment industry.

He said, despite their talent and hard work, these musicians including himself, have suffered a great deal from what he termed as tribalism in the industry..

"This whole industry is a set up and if you be “Ga” like myself, @shattawalegh, @IamKingPromise or @dkbghana etc certain kinda support you go suffer or you no go get kraaa no matter the effort," he wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Although his comment has faced stiff opposition, some entertainers like comedian DKB have sided with his claim.

In response to the viral tweet, DKB wrote: "Oh Anyemi! The tribal agenda and caucus we know them. We won't stop fighting them. GA's will arise! Am3ny3m333 atotomi."

Jupitar in a retweet wrote: "This must stop, time they stop treating GA’s like we are not Ghanaians… it’s enough!

The Dancehall singer also called out some media houses for being selective when it comes to supporting artistes.

He said: "If you are a Ga, nothing you can do to impress them."

Check out the tweets below:











OPD/EB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker