Stop using homophobia to get votes - Sister Derby reacts to Mahama's LGBTQ stance

Sister Derby accuses Mahama of using homophobia to seek for votes

Ghanaian singer and pro-LGBTQ activist Sister Derby has lashed out at politicians for being “dishonest” and “insensitive” on LGBTQ rights.

According to her, politicians are careful not to offend their queer acquaintances and business partners, but they also use religion and culture to appeal to the masses who are against LGBTQ people.



She made these remarks on her social media account, in response to former president John Mahama's statement that he is against LGBTQ rights based on his faith.



Sister Derby said Mahama and other politicians are not addressing the real issues that LGBTQ people face in Ghana, such as discrimination, violence, and lack of basic human rights.



“Our politicians always choose their words carefully because they all have acquaintances and business partners who are queer so they would never say they are against LGBTQ people but they would rather say carefully that they are against marriage between persons of the same sex,” she posted.



She said that LGBTQ people in Ghana are not asking for marriage, which is not legal in many countries, but for respect and dignity.

She asked politicians to stop riding on the wave of homophobia and transphobia to get votes, and that religion is not helping anyone.



“LGBTQ persons in Ghana NEVER asked for marriage. They only ask for basic human rights and to be left in peace.



“Politicians ride on the wave of homophobia and transphobia to get the masses who are brainwashed with religion to vote for them,” she continued.



Sister Derby is a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights in Ghana, and has been involved in campaigns and music projects to raise awareness and advocate for the rights of queer people.



She has also faced backlash and threats for her stance, but she has remained defiant and outspoken.

