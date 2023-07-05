Stop using marriage to manipulate women for sex - Akwaboah

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah Junior

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah Junior, has sent a word of advice to men, calling for honesty on their part if they want to have sex with women.

In his impassioned post on Instagram, he addressed a prevalent issue and expressed his disappointment with the mistreatment of women by men.



In the post, Akwaboah conveyed his frustration and emphasized the need for clear communication when it comes to romantic intentions.



He stated, "Yo! It's about time I go hard. What you guys are doing is not nice. If you want to sleep with a woman, let the woman know you want to sleep with her, and if you want to wife her, make sure you wife her."



The musician's words shed light on a common scenario where men lead women on with false promises, pretending to have serious intentions while only seeking physical intimacy.



Akwaboah condemned such behaviour, urging individuals to be transparent about their desires and intentions from the beginning.

He further stressed the importance of avoiding deception and wasting a woman's time.



Akwaboah's message was clear: if a man only desires a physical relationship, he should have the decency to communicate that honestly, rather than creating false expectations.



He also highlighted a specific issue that often arises in relationships: the discrepancy between a man's words and actions and cautioned against misleading women by claiming to want a long-term commitment while secretly seeking only physical intimacy.



"Don't tell her you want to make her your wife when you want to sleep with her. After you sleep with her and she starts to call you, you start to ignore her call," he lamented.



The musician's plea for honesty and respect resonated strongly, as he called for individuals to treat each other with integrity and compassion.

Akwaboah emphasized that it is essential to be straightforward about intentions and not to play with someone's emotions.



Akwaboah concluded his message with a stern reminder, stating, "If you want to sleep with her, just say it and don't waste her time. Do you understand? It's not nice."





ADA/BB





