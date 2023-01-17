Stop using my song as your theme - Shatta Wale warns Kwadwo Sheldon

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has warned Kwadwo Sheldon to stop using a line in his song ‘On God’ that reads ‘Ebi the Yawa of the day’ for his show, ' Yawa of the Day’.

In a video shared on Twitter by vlogger, Code Micky, the Dancehall artiste told the YouTuber he didn't compose the music for him.



“I will insult you in any way that I want. That song of mine that you play on your program, I am warning you to stop it hands down.



“Delete my song from your program. I didn't do that song for you. You didn't bring the name, ‘Yawa of the Day’. delete that theme,” he said.



He also mentioned that he isn't a fan of the content creator and will never be because he considers him as foolish.

“From henceforth, from today delete it. What's today’s date? It's the 16th. If you don't delete that song of mine from your program and stop talking about me...[pauses]



“I have never been a fan of you because you are very stupid. I don't want to be part of your generational stupid life,” he added.



Shatta Wale hurled more insults at Kwadwo Sheldon after the two personalities were at each other's necks over the weekend, with Shatta Wale throwing the first punch.



However, in a previous interview, Kwadwo Sheldon asserted that he lives rent-free in Shatta Wale’s head and considers him a fan of his work because he always has time to watch his videos just to critique it.

ADA/SARA