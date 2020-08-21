Entertainment

Stop using songs of foreigners and use ours in your documentary - Gospel musician MOG to Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian gospel musician, Pastor Nana Yaw Boakye, otherwise known as MOG, has made a passionate appeal to President Akufo-Addo.

The ‘Be Lifted’ composer in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net humbly called on the President of Ghana to help the Creative Art Industry.



He made this plea after he listened to a documentary of the Nana Addo led government on Joy FM which had no song of a Ghanaian musician on the background.



OMG believes this could have been a great avenue which could have been used to promote the works of some musicians in the country.

He wrote on Twitter: “So am listening to a documentary by the government of @NAkufoAddo on @Joy997FM Great job Sir but where you failed for me is, your people couldn’t use any Ghanaian artist music on the background of the documentary. Mr. President with all humility please help creative art industry.”





