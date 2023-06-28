Stormzy in partnership to buy 'hometown football club' AFC Croydon Athletic

Ghanaian-British rap superstar Stormzy at Met Gala 2023

Grime artiste Stormzy, born Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, has agreed to a deal to buy Association Football Club (AFC) Croydon Athletic.

Stormzy, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and Danny Young, a former Crystal Palace head of player care, are a three-member consortium who are set to own AFC Croydon Athletic, a south London football team.



According to the ninth-tier English football club, contracts have already been exchanged with the existing owners, which will, eventually, make Stormzy and co "own, operate and develop their childhood hometown football club".



"Whilst completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the three consortium members are excited about developing a community asset in the borough that gave them their own opportunities.

"They hope to take the entire community on this exciting journey with them," an official statement explained.



When the season starts later this summer, Stormzy, Zaha and Young hope to promote AFC Croydon Athletic from the Combined Counties League Premier Division South.



AFC Croydon Athletic plays at the Mayfield Stadium.