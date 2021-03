Stream Appietus Birthday mix by DJ Mingle

Appietus, Legendary Ghanaian producer

Source: Muse Africa

Legendary Ghanaian producer Appietus is in the mix of another mix.

DJ Mingle put together an ‘appreciation’ mix to celebrate the man behind some of the biggest songs by Ghanaian artists on the occasion of his birthday.



The mix originally aired on Friday Fiesta on Citi 97.3 FM hosted by Mingle.

The stream is below;





Source: Muse Africa