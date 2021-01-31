Strika of 'Beast of No Nation' returns to the street to beg, reveals why he can't give up smoking

Source: Ebo Safo TV

Ghanaian talented actor known as Strika, a young guy who was starred in African most sold movie ‘Beast of No Nation,’ the same movie that shot Abraham Attah to fame, has once again been found begging on the streets struggling hard for his livelihood.

In a video already trending on Social Media monitored by Ghananewss.com, the young actor was found on the streets in Kaneshie by renowned Gospel Musician Minister Edward, who is mostly based in the Central Region of Ghana.



In the video when Minister Edward interrogated him, he disclosed that life has not been easy for him before and after he got a role in the movie, ‘Beast of No Nation.’



According to close sources, he now sells yam at Agbogbloshie Market and stays with his grandma at North Kaneshie.



When he was asked by the musician why he still hasn't given up in smoking, he revealed that due to the pains and suffering he is going through, he is finding it hard to give up in smoking.



"Due to the pressure and how I have been neglected, nothing better is going on in my life, and the only option for me is to resort to smoking," he said.

According to him, he has not heard from Abraham Attah for the past three years.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s young actor Abraham Attah, who took a lead role in the movie has shot to fame and won many awards, it appears the light did not shine enough for Strika who played a supporting role.



Watch the video below:





Source: Ebo Safo TV