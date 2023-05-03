Strongman drops emotionally charged single 'Dirge'

Source: GhBlogger

Eclectic and sharp-mouthed Ghanaian rapper, Strongman has just released a new single titled 'Dirge', and it's already generating buzz in the hip-hop scene.

Produced by renowned beatmaker Tubhani Muzik, 'Dirge' is a hard-hitting track that showcases Strongman's lyrical prowess and the producer's exceptional production skills.



The song opens with a haunting piano melody that sets the tone for the track's somber theme. Strongman raps about the fact that he still remains an undisputed name in the rap game. His lyrics are poignant and heartfelt, and they're delivered with a raw intensity that's impossible to ignore.



Tubhani Muzik's production on 'Dirge' is equally impressive. The beat is sparse, with a slow, steady drum pattern that allows



Strongman's vocals to take center stage. The subtle use of strings and horns adds to the song's mournful atmosphere, creating a mood that's both introspective and powerful.

Overall, 'Dirge' is a standout track that showcases Strongman's skills as a rapper and Tubhani Muzik's talents as a producer. It's a must-listen for fans of Ghanaian hip-hop and anyone who appreciates quality music.



With this release, Strongman has cemented his place as one of the country's top rappers, and he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Stream Dirge across all music platforms now and follow Strongman across his socials!



