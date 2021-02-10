Strongman kickstarts 2021 with new hit titled 'Facts'

Wed, 10 Feb 2021 Source: GhBlogger
It is that time of the year again.
Strongman kick starts the 2021 with yet another powerful piece titled ‘Facts’; produced by TubhaniMuzik.
Directed by Greatness Production, the visual sets a dark-calm scene with Strongman dressed in a suit spitting bars on bars.
Notwithstanding Strongman’s cool demeanor in the video, He pulls out his wittiness with awesome lyricism in play.
Facts talks about the struggles of been a man and urges one to put in hardwork in all they so as to enjoy the good things in life.
Watch video below:
Source: GhBlogger
Related Articles:
- Meet Simona, Strongman’s daughter who is a fashion influencer
- Official video: Strongman - Awuraba ft Quamina MP & Fameye
- Medikal and I are no longer beefing - Strongman
- Being musicians does not mean we’re not fit to be parliamentarians - Strongman
- Stream our music so we can buy more cars - Strongman
- Read all related articles