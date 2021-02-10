Strongman kickstarts 2021 with new hit titled 'Facts'

Source: GhBlogger

It is that time of the year again.

Strongman kick starts the 2021 with yet another powerful piece titled ‘Facts’; produced by TubhaniMuzik.



Directed by Greatness Production, the visual sets a dark-calm scene with Strongman dressed in a suit spitting bars on bars.



Notwithstanding Strongman’s cool demeanor in the video, He pulls out his wittiness with awesome lyricism in play.

Facts talks about the struggles of been a man and urges one to put in hardwork in all they so as to enjoy the good things in life.



Watch video below:





Source: GhBlogger