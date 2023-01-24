0
Menu
Entertainment

Strongman reacts to allegations that he was pounding fufu for Sarkodie

Strongman Sarkodie 1068x712 Strongman captured with Sarkodie

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghana’s wordsmith, Strongman, known in private life as Osei Kwaku Vincent, has reacted to a long-time allegation that he was pounding fufu for Sarkodie.

If you would recall, he was signed onto Sarkodie’s label some years ago.

After they parted ways, it was alleged that the rapper was pounding fufu for the Sarkcess Music boss and his family.

Strongman has been quiet on this allegation until today, January 23, 2023.

In a tweet sighted by Zionfelix.net, the talented rapper shot down the allegation.

He replied to a tweep who reiterated the fufu-pounding allegation and added that they should have let him wash for them.

Unhappily, Strongman said: “KWASIA boy even the president can’t let me pound his fufu for him…Go ask about me from those who know me ….. Gyimigyimi.”

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Related Articles: