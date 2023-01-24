Strongman reacts to allegations that he was pounding fufu for Sarkodie

Strongman captured with Sarkodie

Ghana’s wordsmith, Strongman, known in private life as Osei Kwaku Vincent, has reacted to a long-time allegation that he was pounding fufu for Sarkodie.

If you would recall, he was signed onto Sarkodie’s label some years ago.



After they parted ways, it was alleged that the rapper was pounding fufu for the Sarkcess Music boss and his family.



Strongman has been quiet on this allegation until today, January 23, 2023.



In a tweet sighted by Zionfelix.net, the talented rapper shot down the allegation.

He replied to a tweep who reiterated the fufu-pounding allegation and added that they should have let him wash for them.



Unhappily, Strongman said: “KWASIA boy even the president can’t let me pound his fufu for him…Go ask about me from those who know me ….. Gyimigyimi.”



