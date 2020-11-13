Strongman releases '10 am' album

The cover of Strongman's 10 album

Source: Strong Empire, Contributor

Finally, rapper Strongman releases his much-anticipated album titled ‘10 am’.

Strongman flows effortlessly on that hard-hitting beat and traumatizes your earbuds with his in-depth lyrics and rap style.



It's your one-way ticket to the land of good vibes and wholesome music ranging from your preferred hardcore rap entries and hip-hop hooks to the now prevalent Afrobeat sounds.

Featuring talents such as Medikal, Wendy Shay, KelvynBoy, DopeNation, Fameye, Quamina MP, Akwaboah, and Worlasi, it's a strategic album that encapsulates the entirety of the Ghanaian, West African, and Western sounds.



Full album here

Source: Strong Empire, Contributor