0
Menu
Entertainment

Strongman replies Kweku Smoke’s ‘Twatis’ jab in new song ‘Case’

Strongman Ws.png Ghanaian rapper, Strongman Burner

Mon, 3 Jul 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

There seems to be end in sight for the Strongman Burner and Kweku Smoke beef as the former has released a reply to the latter's 'Twatis' track dissing him.

Kweku Smoke has been throwing shots at Strongman for some years now.

In a recent song with Oseikrom Sikanii titled ‘Twatis’, Kweku Smoke jabbed Strongman.

According to him, he raps like Lil Baby when rapping at the international level and raps like Strongman when it’s local.

He further warned that ladies should not date Strongman because he is poor.

Replying to his jab in a new song titled ‘Case’, which featured Mr Drew and Sista Afia, Strongman rapped that God is not like Kweku Smoke.

The wordsmith added that God is not a fool. If God is not like Kweku Smoke and He is not a fool, then you know what he means…hahaha!

Listen to ‘Twatis’ and a portion of ‘Case’ below.

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: