Strongman set to tie the knot with longtime partner

Ghanaian musician, Strongman

Ghanaian rapper Osei Kwaku Vincent, popularly known as Strongman, recently made an exciting announcement. He revealed that he will be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend and partner, Wilma Nana Ama, by the end of this year.

During an interview on DayBreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Strongman expressed his readiness to embark on this lifelong journey, particularly after having a child with his partner.



He confidently stated, "I am now ready to take my hands off it once and for all and focus on other things. Marriage is a lifetime commitment, and I can say I am fully prepared for it."



In response to questions about how celebrity status might affect his relationship, Strongman beat his hands together and said, "I have it all under control. I have found the perfect balance between my work and personal life. It's all about prioritizing and making time for what truly matters."



Strongman and Nana Ama have been together for seven years, during which they have not only been dating but also cohabiting.



The rapper believes that their situation after marriage will be no different from what they have already experienced.

He explained, "We have spent seven years together, doing everything jointly, so it's pretty much the same thing. I am accustomed to it. Initially, it was a bit challenging, but now I am completely at ease with it."



He expressed his admiration for his soon-to-be wife, acknowledging her understanding and support, especially regarding his career in showbiz.



He described her as a non-problematic woman who comprehends the nature of his job and assists him in finding the perfect balance.



Filled with gratitude, he shared, "I have no issues when it comes to Nana Ama. She helps me strike the perfect balance because she understands my profession. She was a fan before I even met her, so she wholeheartedly supports everything I do."



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:









ADA/DO