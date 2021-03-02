Strongman shares video of his year and half old daughter exhibiting brilliance

Simona Ama Ashia Osei is the daughter of rapper Strongman

Simona Ama Ashia Osei, daughter of rapper Strongman has further to her cuteness earned the admiration of social media with her brilliance.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, baby Simona perfectly followed her mother's lead by translating English words into Twi.



Perhaps what makes her exhibition of intelligence exciting is her ability to do the translation despite being just a year and six months old hence her struggle to make out a proper pronunciation of words.



As a rapper, Strongman over the years has not only proven high-level lyrical intelligence and prowess but has also achieved quite an enviable feat in academia.



He holds a degree in Bachelor of Management Studies from the University of Cape Coast and if a correlation between genetics and intellectuality is anything to go by, baby Simona can be said to have gained some of her intelligence through her father’s genes.

Not surprisingly, Strongman captioned the video of his daughter “like Daddy like Daughter.”



Watch the video below:



