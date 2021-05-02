Strongman wouldn't have grabbed VGMA nominations if he was struggling' - Manager replies critics

Ghanaian rapper, Strongman

Strongman Burner's manager, Mohammed has rubbished claims that his artiste is struggling to remain relevant in the Ghanaian music industry.

Speaking on the Rainbow Entertainment show, he said it sounds ridiculous for anyone to suggest that the rapper is struggling when he has been nominated in the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



He said the works of the rapper have gained him a nomination in the album of the year category and rapper of the year.



He told sit-in host Chris Tsormanah that his artiste is performing well hence the public should disregard any negative comments surrounding him.

Mohammed said: “the most recognized awards scheme is VGMAs and people are nominated based on their performances. So how can a struggling artiste be nominated in this year’s awards scheme? I get it why anyone will sit down and say Strongman is a struggling artiste. This is not only outrageous but ridiculous but an insult to the artiste”.



He was reacting to claims by one Ruthy that the rapper is struggling to remain relevant after leaving Sarkodie’s record label.