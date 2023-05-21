Students of KNUST Department Of Fine Arts set to write a paper on Black Sherif

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif

The Department of Fine Arts at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is set to honor Black Sherif.

The department, as part of its projects handed to the final year students of the university, has asked them to present a paper on the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year.



Per the information gathered from a reliable source by zionfelix.net, the paper these particular students are supposed to present will focus on the private life of the musician.



It also intends to capture his journey in the music industry, and the success he has chalked so far ever since he got his breakthrough in 2021.

Black Sherif, whose real name is Mohammed Ismail Sherif, was born and raised in Konongo, a small town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.



From a young age, he had a deep passion for music and drew inspiration from various genres, including highlife, hip-hop, and reggae.



Black Sherif’s musical journey began when he started writing and recording his own songs, with the help of Yaa Pono and Ajeezay after he recorded his first-ever song with Tubhanimuzik.