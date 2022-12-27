1
Menu
Entertainment

Stunning photos of Sammy Gyamfi and his wife at their thanksgiving service

SAMMY AND WIFE 2P National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A few days after Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and his wife, Irene Amankwaa, wedding in a private ceremony, the couple have made their second official appearance in church.

In some pictures made available to GhanaWeb, the couple clad in fashionable white fabrics were spotted in the church to give thanks for a successful wedding.

The stylish fabrics sewed by the couple caught the attention of many who were at the church.

On December 21, 2022, Sammy and Irene wowed netizens with stunning photos of their private marriage in Accra.

The pair wore a vibrant green kente cloth for their traditional wedding, as shown in some rare photos made available to GhanaWeb.

The pair sat elegantly and dashingly during the proceedings, and couldn't refrain from smiling.

The newlyweds further cemented their place as the most fashionable couple to close the year 2022 in style with their second series of photographs, this time donning exquisite coffee-coloured attire.

Some of the senior guys in the NDC, like the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, the newly elected NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, among others, were all present to support Sammy and Irene on their big day.







ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo