Stunning photos of Sammy Gyamfi and his wife at their thanksgiving service

A few days after Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and his wife, Irene Amankwaa, wedding in a private ceremony, the couple have made their second official appearance in church.

In some pictures made available to GhanaWeb, the couple clad in fashionable white fabrics were spotted in the church to give thanks for a successful wedding.



The stylish fabrics sewed by the couple caught the attention of many who were at the church.



On December 21, 2022, Sammy and Irene wowed netizens with stunning photos of their private marriage in Accra.



The pair wore a vibrant green kente cloth for their traditional wedding, as shown in some rare photos made available to GhanaWeb.



The pair sat elegantly and dashingly during the proceedings, and couldn't refrain from smiling.



The newlyweds further cemented their place as the most fashionable couple to close the year 2022 in style with their second series of photographs, this time donning exquisite coffee-coloured attire.

Some of the senior guys in the NDC, like the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, the newly elected NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, among others, were all present to support Sammy and Irene on their big day.















