Success in the music industry is measured by having a strong fan base - KK Fosu

Ghanaian highlife musician, KK Fosu

Legendary Ghanaian musician Kaakyire Kwame Fosu better known as KK Fosu says the number of awards, one receives as a musician doesn't connote success.

According to the multiple award-winning musician, building a strong fanbase as an artiste is the real definition of success.



"I get saddened when upcoming artists are creating commotions among themselves over awards. "People still love my music because I was able to create a linkage with them that is why they still relate to my kind of music," he told Ghana News Agency in an interview.

"You know music has evolved over the years with a wider audience through social media. So it gives artists the chance to build their fan base. For me getting awards has to do with the relationship you have with the organizers," he added.



KK Fosu also disclosed his intentions of outdooring his fan base "D Style Family and Friends" soon