Sue Yvonne Nelson if you feel defamed - Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo tells Sarkodie

Journalist and showbiz pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Journalist and showbiz pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has said rapper Sarkodie has the free will to slap a lawsuit against actress Yvonne Nelson should he feel defamed by the revelation in her recently released book 'I am not Yvonne Nelson'.

According to Mr. Asamoah-Baidoo, the rapper has various available options for him in a rebuttal to the latter's book.



"If Sark feels his image defamed by the shocks in the books, he can sue for defamation," he remarked on United Showbiz hosted by MzGee.



Arnold also stated that the rapper can include breach of privacy in his legal suit, write a book in response to the claims, or otherwise stay mute on the subject.



"He can also take action for breach of privacy, or in a response, he can equally write a book or rather choose not to respond," he said.

He added, "Every name mentioned in the book has every right to take action should they feel defamed by the content."



Background



Actress Yvonne Nelson in her recently released book triggered online conversation over shocks of revelations in her titled book 'I am not Yvonne Nelson'



The actress tells it all in 156 pages about her life experiences, and journey to finding healing.