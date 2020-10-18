Sue followers for cyber bullying – Maurice Ampaw tells celebrities

Maurice Ampaw, Lawyer

Ghanaian Lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, has advised celebrities to stop overlooking false and defamatory comments made against them by their ‘followers’.

He urged celebrities to take these followers to court on the charges of defamation as such comments and news stain their reputation.



According to him, the generation of false news causes fear and panic and is considered a crime under the law.



These comments come on the back of a recent post a social media user made, calling actress and TV presenter, Selly Galley-Fiawoo barren.



In an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s Showbiz Xtra, hosted by Doctar Cann, the lawyer said;



“It is criminal for someone to make a post on social media for mischievous purposes. If someone also publishes stories that are not true about you, you can sue the person for defamation.

He indicated that making a post on social media is equal to making a publication which meets the conditions for defamation. “Social media causes grievous damages to the reputation of people because of its reach”, he added.



He warned social media users to be extra careful of whatever they share as the new cyber law considers “those sharing the defamatory comment or news as equally guilty as the source”.



A young lady over the week tagged actress Selly Galley as “ugly and barren” after Selly shared a makeup-free post on her Instagram page.



The actress who was obviously pained by the comment also made some cruel statements to the lady in question.



Portions of her reply read;

“I say to you this Wednesday noon of October 14th, 2020 that you will not live to prosper and be happy. You will have a lifetime of bad luck.



“Everything you touch, say or do will bring unexplainable misery to you. Your generation will pass on the curse of infertility, unhappiness, madness and misery I call upon you this day.”



“May your business go from bad to worse. May every pain I’ve ever felt in my life be transferred to you. You will beg to die and even death will forsake you.



“My Lord did not create me barren or any woman and so may HE make an example of you to show HIS greatness. I DARE THE LORD TO HEAR MY CRY…”



The lady identified as Henewaa Piesie, issued an apology to the actress later on but is yet to receive a reply from her.