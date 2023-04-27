Sumsum claims he made Akuapem Poloo famous but feels disappointed in her behaviour

Kumawood actor, Yaw Adu, popularly known as Sumsum Ahuofe, has claimed that he made popular Ghanaian social media personality, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, a star.
In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Sumsum recounted how he first met Akuapem Poloo through a mutual friend who was living in the United States.
According to Sumsum, his friend, Farida, asked him to help Akuapem Poloo become famous in Ghana's media space.
"I have a friend called Farida. She lives in Chicago, USA. She called me, and I went to her house, and she told me about her friend, who is a lady, but then she wants to be in the media space, so I should help her, and her name is Akuapem Poloo," Sumsum said.
He stated that he agreed to help Akuapem Poloo and came up with a plan to create a video where he would insult her, and she would reply with insults of her own which will generate buzz to shoot her up.
"Just in front of her, I shot the video and insulted Akuapem Poloo, and I posted it on my social media handles. In one hour, the video was around 5K and more, and Akuapem Poloo also confirmed that she had seen it.
“When the time came, she replied to me, and then we went back and forth trading insults. I’m the one who made her Akuapem Poloo," Sumsum recounted.
Sumsum also mentioned that although he played a significant role in making Akuapem Poloo famous, he feels that she has forgotten where she came from and how she got her start and has become arrogant.
"I made Akuapem Poloo a star, but when she sees me, she raises her shoulders. Women, when you make them famous, tend to worry a lot," Sumsum said.
However, Sumsum also revealed that he has a soft spot for Akuapem Poloo and even went great lengths to help her when she was arrested and sentenced to 90 days in jail for sharing a nude photo of herself and her son on social media.
"When they arrested her at Kumasi Mall, I went on my knees to beg and laid on the floor so they could leave her. Some top police officials called me to tell me that because of my actions, some top officials have been moved, which is why they have left the girl," Sumsum said.
Despite his previous help, Sumsum now feels disappointed in Akuapem Poloo and has criticized her recent behaviour, particularly her decision to convert to Islam and then post videos of herself twerking.
"Now tell me, where is your name? Where is Akuapem Poloo? Because of that, you have forced yourself to be a Muslim. How can a Muslim be twerking? You are disgracing Muslims. Muslims are decent. It's God who gives, and he honours you only when you are humble," Sumsum said.
ADA/DA
- Why Medikal and Fella Makafui have blocked Akuapem Poloo on social media
- Akuapem Poloo opens up about being snubbed by veteran actress for having gone to jail
- 'Yvonne Nelson put some respect on my name' - Akuapem Poloo
- I kissed DKB for the trends - Akuapem Poloo
- There is more discipline in Islam than in Christianity - Akuapem Poloo
- Read all related articles