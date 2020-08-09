Entertainment

Support Ghanaian reggae music - Rocky Dawuni to Media Houses

Grammy awards nominee, Rocky Dawuni

Ghanaian Singer-Songwriter and Grammy awards nominee, Rocky Dawuni, has appealed to media houses to support Ghanaian reggae music by dedicating more airplays to Ghanaian reggae music.

According to him, radio stations use a chunk of their time on air to play international reggae songs that do not need promotions as the Ghanaian reggae songs will need.



In an interview with Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the ‘Showbiz Xtra’ show, he stated : “Any time you turn on the radio, you will notice that most of the time, reggae shows dedicate a big chunk of the show to promote reggae music that already has its promotion and is popular in other parts of the world.



I am not saying that there is no need to hype these music but if you don’t promote your Ghanaian reggae songs, who will do that for you? “



He posited that promoting Ghanaian creativity may go a long way to put the industry and Ghana on the map.

“You can’t tell which style of creativity will put the industry and Ghana on the map.



Now we have a Grammy nomination which came through the course of reggae music . This has brought some kind of glory to Ghana and other genres of music can quickly be recognized as music from Ghana”, he added.



Rocky stressed, “Let’s embrace Ghanaian artistes.Lets support Ghanaian reggae. All these guys are putting out classic works. We will see the positive impact if we support Ghanaian reggae”.



He advised that the media do not “relegate the legends to the back” since they played a pivotal role in the establishing of many radio and television stations.

