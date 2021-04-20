Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy's, Glenn Zime, wins at Ghana Style Awards

Glenn Zime named Male Runway Model of the Year by Ghana Style Awards

Source: Supreme Dynamic Agency

Glenn Zime of Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy & Supreme Dynamic Agency has officially been named “Male Runway Model of the Year" by the Ghana Style Awards On the 17th day of April 2021, the #GSA2021 held its annual "Fashion Awards." With Ghana fashion industry’s creme de la creme guests in attendance.

The Gabonese, Ghana-based model and actor was named at an annual fashion awards of the Talent agency with Ghana fashion industry’s creme de la creme guests in attendance at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.



The model who has a Master’s degree in Finance and Human Resource and currently studying at Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy, to perfect his craft in modeling and acting was recognised for his sterling efforts in perfecting his craft.



Some of his most recent and previous awards and achievements are; GMIA positive role model of the year 2018; -KNFTS model of the year 2019; GMIA best male model of the year 2019; Face of Ghana Youth Awards in the category of the male model of the year 2021.



Glenn has also featured in some movies, Tv series; Tv commercials, Ad campaigns for different brands and has had stint partaking in fashion shows in Ghana and abroad.



Speaking at the awards ceremony, Glenn told Press Men; “It's indeed an honor to be named the Male Runway model of the year at the Ghana Style Awards. It’s a very challenging category, it’s not a category to win easily. So, I’m very excited for winning this award, it’s Only up from here onwards.



“I’m grateful to God, family, Friends, my Academy, Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy & My management, Supreme Dynamic Agency for their support so far, & most especially, I’m grateful to myself for putting in the work also. Thank you. “

President of the Supreme Talent Academy and manager, Zino Lexili Ogazi has applauded the award-winning Model on his win as the “Male Runway Model of the Year”.



She said Glenn Zime, a student at Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy, has been an example to many upcoming models of the academy.



“Glenn is very humble, hardworking and eager to learn new things, so this win is no surprise at all. We are so proud of him for having reached this milestone because this year has been like no other and his dedication and fortitude during this pandemic is much to be admired.”



“He has made it through the most challenging, most memorable, most bleary-eyed year--truly one for the history books. So yes, we are all so impressed by his dedication, hard work, and resilience. This shows his strength and tenacity & I only hope it gets better from here for him. Don't ever dull your shine, Glenn!”



“Congratulations for all you've accomplished and for all that you will, I wish you the very best in all of your future endeavors, now fly high and become the best of the best in your future endeavors. We sincerely commend his efforts and hope to see him in Hollywood one day!”