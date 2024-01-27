Swallow your pride and apologize to Ghanaians over AFCON fiasco - Sonnie Badu tells Kurt Okraku

GFA President, Kurt Okraku and Musician, Sonnie Badu

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Sonnie Badu, has called on the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, to render an apology to Ghanaians following the terrible performance of the Black Stars at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to him, Black Stars relies on the taxes paid by Ghanaians to fund its activities so it would be wise for Kurt Okraku to explain why the Black Stars failed woefully at the AFCON.



He stated that the failure of Kurt Okraku to apologize to Ghanaians over the team's performance would be a great disrespect to the general public which is a bad signal for his administration.



Speaking in an Instagram live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Sonnie Badu bemoaned the poor performance of the Black Stars at the AFCON and called for an apology from the GFA to calm individuals who were filled with fury.



“This goes to Kurt Okraku [GFA President]. I think the best thing for him to do now is to have a press conference and apologize to the people of Ghana explaining why the team failed. When you ignore Ghanaians and leave it like that it doesn’t augur well, because it will get to appoint you will need Ghanaians and nobody will be interested because they will feel disrespected.



“We saw how Ghanaians rallied behind the team even in the last game even though we were afraid. Before the team left the president organized a party for you with the support of Ghanaians. So, if you couldn’t impress at the tournament it would be good to apologize if not, it doesn’t give the right signal.”



This comes after the Black Stars of Ghana failed to qualify from the group stage of the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast after finishing third in Group C with two points.

Also, the GFA announced on its official website that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Black Stars, adding that the entire technical team has been dissolved as well.



The abysmal performance of the team has filled Ghanaians with anger and fury following the disappointment.



SB/BB



Watch the video below



