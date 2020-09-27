Swedru MP has been absent since we voted in 2016 - Patapaa laments

Patapaa, musician

Musician, Patapaa, has said the Member of Parliament(MP) for his community, Samuel Kweku Obodai, has been absent from the Constituency since they voted in 2016.

According to him, development has eluded Agona Swedru since the last election and there is therefore the need advise themselves.



He indicated that there is the need for consultation on who the constituency needs to vote for in order to bring the needed development.



Patapaa charged his followers to meet him for consultation on who they need to vote for.



“Don’t pay attention to anyone.

“If anyone wants your vote, you should come and see me so that we talk to the person,” he said.







