Symphonic Music collaborates with Joe Mettle on Hallelujah

Symphonic Music has released a new song, christened Hallelujah featuring Joe Mettle ahead of their album unveiling.

The song composed and arranged by Symphonic Music and Joe Mettle talks about the attributes of God.



It also paves way for the release 13- track album featuring Prophet Gideon Danso, Joe Mettle, Dunsin Oyekan, Akesse Brempong, Kofi Peprah and MOG Music by July this year.



The lyrics, adoring God’s faithfulness is laced with a praise groove, accompanied by an irresistible orchestra.



Symphonic Music believes that it is their expectations the song would save the lives of people all over the world.

“Even in trying times, there is a reason to praise God,” they said.



The song produced by Alfred Effah Wiafe Jnr is available on all digital platforms and the video on YouTube.



Watch video below



