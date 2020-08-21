1
Entertainment Fri, 21 Aug 2020

TALKERTAINMENT: Efya discloses career plans, reveals captivating moments in her music journey

Undoubtedly one of Ghana’s top female vocalists who has proven to be a genius by all standards, Ghanaian Afro-soul singer, Jane Fauzzier Awindor popularly known as Efya takes her turn on this edition of Talkertainment.

Watch out for interesting revelations on this show which premieres on Friday August 2020 at 1pm.

