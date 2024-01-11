TB Joshua is dead, let him rest in peace! - Ajagurajah fires BBC, critics

Ajagurajah (right) fires critics of the late TB Joshua (left)

The leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwame Asiamah, has jumped to the defence of the late Prophet TB Joshua following a documentary released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) detailing alleged abuses within the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

He bemoaned why the BBC would undertake a project about a man of God who is no more in existence and make huge allegations which goes a long way to tarnish his reputation and affect his church as well.



Ajagurajah warned persons who are lambasting the late Prophet TB Joshua to be careful in their utterances because the allegations in the documentary cannot be entirely genuine as claimed.



Speaking in an Instagram live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Ajagurajah asked the BBC and critics of the late pastor to allow him to rest in peace instead of making unfounded allegations.



“I have watched the documentary [by the BBC] about TB Joshua claiming he was not from God, he was a demon and all sort of allegations. My colleague pastors should listen to me, if a dead person is treated this way, what would happen to those of us alive? TB Joshua's mistake was rebranding himself from spiritual church to charismatic. I now understand why satan was after Moses’ corpse when he died. Let the man rest, he is dead and gone.



“What would this yield? Those of you criticizing him, if you’ve been a pastor before and know what false allegations feel like, you wouldn’t have believed what they [BBC] are saying. We should stop sharing the video. Everyone’s bad days will come so be careful about how you criticize others,” he said.



The documentary, which has sparked widespread discussions, exposes instances of sexual abuse, rape allegations, and manipulations of miracles within the SCOAN.



There have been mixed reactions to the documentary with some people criticizing the prophet, others contest the authenticity of the allegations leveled against the deceased man of God.



