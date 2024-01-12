TB Joshua is guilty but the ‘greedy’ victims weren’t held against their will – Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger has established that although she believes all the allegations TB Joshua has been hit with, in the much-talked-about BBC documentary, the victims in the said video shouldn’t be sympathized with either.

According to Afia, she strongly believes that although they were outrightly abused, they endured for several years due to the immense benefits they enjoyed in the synagogue.



Afia Schwarzenegger said these ‘so-called’ victims narrated all the abuse they had faced but singled out the fact that they were showered with money in the same magnitude.



She said the fact that some of these individuals still had the chance to walk away but decided to stay for over 14 years, goes a long way to prove that they were ‘money driven.’



“Do I believe that the ladies were abused? Yes. Do I believe in the BBC story? Yes. Do I believe that TB Joshua had sex with them? Yes. They are not lying, they are not. Some of these women are married. They won’t stand in front of the camera and tell blatant lies. But do I believe they were held against their will, no they’re not.



“They are not victims. They were telling their story without mentioning money. Because you and I know that nobody will be living at a place for 14 years if the benefit isn’t good. As bad as they wanted TB Joshua to look, who was feeding and clothing them? How were they looking presentable? How were they able to do their hair? Whatever they said, they left one part which is money. The man who was telling the number of abortions TB Joshua had done. Do we do abortions with coins?” she quizzed during a TikTok live.





Background



The 150-minute video titled “Disciples: the cult of T B Joshua”, presented in three episodes, features first-hand accounts from numerous victims who were all staff members of the church.



Allegations uncovered by a BBC report disclosed that the late TB Joshua committed widespread sexual abuses and was a fraudulent man of God.



The victims, most of whom were women, claimed they were raped and also underwent forced abortions in a secretive Lagos compound for almost 20 years.

The late TB Joshua was also accused of faking his “miracle healings”, which were broadcast to millions of people around the world.



Reactions



Social media users have since shared their varied views on the investigation. There have been mixed reactions, some of which have condemned the man of God.



Others have also described the expose as an attack on Prophet TB Joshua and the body of Christ.



EB/BB