TEDxAccra partners with CEEK VR, announces lineup of speakers

“TEDxAccra and CEEK is an organic partnership

TEDxAccra has announced a partnership with CEEK VR, the award-winning streaming platform for virtual reality experience.

It coincides with the return of “the platform where doers and thinkers meet to create access to innovative and interesting ideas after a five-year hiatus,” per a statement.



The partnership “underscores TEDxAccra’s theme of “Forces That Unite” inspired by the famous 1963 “Africa Must Unite” speech, delivered by Ghana’s first president, and the father of modern-day Pan-Africanism, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.”



“We are excited to partner with CEEK for what promises to be a unique and immersive experience for audiences,” stated Kojo Oppong, organiser of TEDxAccra. “We also wanted to make sure that this experience was available to all, and thanks to CEEK’s free streaming, this will be a reality!”



“TEDxAccra and CEEK is an organic partnership,” added Mary Spio, Founder and CEO of CEEK VR. “CEEK is pioneering audience virtual experiences globally and partnering with TEDxAccra is a natural step in advancing our mission of helping event creators produce exquisite direct to fan experiences in the virtual world.”

The speakers for this year’s edition of TEDxAccra has also been announced.



They include Eugene Ayisi, (Founding Director, Dominion Capital), Ivy Prosper (Founder and Owner of Prosper Creative Group) Max Rivera(Head of EMEA Expansion at SNAP Inc.) Bernard Sokpe, (Co-Founder of Brandmeister and Ripple Influence), Amma Gyampo, (Co-Founder and CEO of Scale up Africa) Jacqueline Jones, (Head of Strategic Partnerships For Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging at LinkedIn) Joshua Andrews-Egyir, (Educator and Youth Activist) and Kym Oliver (Co-Founder of Triple Cripple.)



TEDxAccra will be held on March 6, 2021, and March 7, 2021, and can be streamed for free on www.ceek.com