TGMA: All petitions have been responded to - Charterhouse PRO

Charterhouse PRO, Robert Klah

Following the changes made to the nominations list of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), Charterhouse, the organizer of the awards scheme, has confirmed that all decisions regarding the nominations will stand as originally made.

Robert Klah, the Public Relations Officer for Charterhouse, stated on Hitz FM that every artiste who submitted a petition has received a response, noting that feedback was provided to petitioners even before public announcements were made.



“Feedback has come through, but unofficially, they'll come and ask you questions. So yeah, the unofficial conversations happen because some of these people, you know them, so you have a relationship with them,” he said.



He also mentioned that many artistes have engaged in unofficial conversations seeking clarification on the nomination outcomes.



However, according to Klah, the artiste community has displayed commendable sportsmanship, accepting explanations with good faith, and no insults or accusations were made.



“People are extremely decent, especially the artistes; they've shown a lot of sportsmanship. They ask for explanations, you give them, and they take it in good faith. And the next time you see them, they are doing what they are supposed to do,” he said.

Robert Klah assured the TGMA board's commitment to fairness and open communication, saying they would continue to fulfil their roles effectively.



Robert Klah's comments come on the back of updates made to the nomination list for the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).



Following petitions by rapper Amerado and some other artistes, the TGMA board made two updates after a review.



"Lonely Road" by O'Kenneth & Xlim Kid is now recognized as a joint project, not just a feature, while Amerado's "Kwaku Ananse" will be nominated in both the Best Highlife Song and Most Popular Song of the Year categories, with the original version replacing the remix.



