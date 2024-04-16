TGMA introduces new categories to nominee list

The organisers of the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse, has introduced 3 new award categories and their nominees.
The newly added categories include Producer of the Year, Best Video Director and Audio Engineer of the Year.
As reported by graphic.com.gh, the PRO of Charterhouse, Robert Klah, said that these categories were carefully reviewed for accuracy.
These new additions come after the TGMA board announced that Amerado’s song "Kwaku Ananse" has been added to the Most Popular Song of the Year category.
Additionally, the board also corrected the nomination for "Lonely Road" by O'Kenneth & Xlim Kid, which is now recognised as a collaboration rather than a feature.
These decisions were made after considering feedback during a week dedicated to correcting any nomination errors.
Robert Klah thanked the music community for their involvement and emphasised the board's dedication to fairness and transparency throughout the awards' 25-year history.
See the list of added nominations below:
Producer of the Year
Kuami Eugene
Liquid Beats
KillbeatzMOG Beatz
Izjoe Beatz
Beatz Vampire
Best Video Director
Yaw Skyface - Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Lauren Dunn - Wasted Eyes by Amaarae
David Nicole-Sey - Paradise by Black Sherif
Xbill Ebenezer - Fate by Kuami Eugene
Rex - Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene
The Boldz - 100% by Scott Evans
Babs Direction - Oil In My Head by Black Sherif
Bani World - Kweku Playman by Kweku Smoke
Jwillz - Into the Future by Stonebwoy
Xbill Ebenezer - Cryptocurrency by Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi
Audio Engineer of the Year
Killing Skills - Reckless and Sweet by Amaarae
Liquid Beats - Far Away by Abiana ft Fameye
Miz Master Gary - Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Josh Blakk and Richard Nwankwo - Iyawo by Josh Blakk
Loudaa - My Helper (Oluwa) by Efya
Daniel Ayittah - Me Dan Wo by Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye
Unsung Artiste of the Year
Kasar
Lali X Lola
Keeny Ice
Kwesi Amewuga
Seven Kizs
Alaptawan
ID/ ADG
