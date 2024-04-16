Entertainment

TGMA introduces new categories to nominee list

Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024.jpeg 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Tue, 16 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The organisers of the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse, has introduced 3 new award categories and their nominees.

The newly added categories include Producer of the Year, Best Video Director and Audio Engineer of the Year.

As reported by graphic.com.gh, the PRO of Charterhouse, Robert Klah, said that these categories were carefully reviewed for accuracy.

These new additions come after the TGMA board announced that Amerado’s song "Kwaku Ananse" has been added to the Most Popular Song of the Year category.

Additionally, the board also corrected the nomination for "Lonely Road" by O'Kenneth & Xlim Kid, which is now recognised as a collaboration rather than a feature.

These decisions were made after considering feedback during a week dedicated to correcting any nomination errors.

Robert Klah thanked the music community for their involvement and emphasised the board's dedication to fairness and transparency throughout the awards' 25-year history.

See the list of added nominations below:

Producer of the Year

Kuami Eugene

Liquid Beats

KillbeatzMOG Beatz

Izjoe Beatz

Beatz Vampire

Best Video Director

Yaw Skyface - Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

Lauren Dunn - Wasted Eyes by Amaarae

David Nicole-Sey - Paradise by Black Sherif

Xbill Ebenezer - Fate by Kuami Eugene

Rex - Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene

The Boldz - 100% by Scott Evans

Babs Direction - Oil In My Head by Black Sherif

Bani World - Kweku Playman by Kweku Smoke

Jwillz - Into the Future by Stonebwoy

Xbill Ebenezer - Cryptocurrency by Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi

Audio Engineer of the Year

Killing Skills - Reckless and Sweet by Amaarae

Liquid Beats - Far Away by Abiana ft Fameye

Miz Master Gary - Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

Josh Blakk and Richard Nwankwo - Iyawo by Josh Blakk

Loudaa - My Helper (Oluwa) by Efya

Daniel Ayittah - Me Dan Wo by Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye

Unsung Artiste of the Year

Kasar

Lali X Lola

Keeny Ice

Kwesi Amewuga

Seven Kizs

Alaptawan

ID/ ADG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com