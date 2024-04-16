TGMA introduces new categories to nominee list

2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The organisers of the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse, has introduced 3 new award categories and their nominees.

The newly added categories include Producer of the Year, Best Video Director and Audio Engineer of the Year.



As reported by graphic.com.gh, the PRO of Charterhouse, Robert Klah, said that these categories were carefully reviewed for accuracy.



These new additions come after the TGMA board announced that Amerado’s song "Kwaku Ananse" has been added to the Most Popular Song of the Year category.



Additionally, the board also corrected the nomination for "Lonely Road" by O'Kenneth & Xlim Kid, which is now recognised as a collaboration rather than a feature.



These decisions were made after considering feedback during a week dedicated to correcting any nomination errors.



Robert Klah thanked the music community for their involvement and emphasised the board's dedication to fairness and transparency throughout the awards' 25-year history.



See the list of added nominations below:



Producer of the Year

Kuami Eugene



Liquid Beats



KillbeatzMOG Beatz



Izjoe Beatz



Beatz Vampire



Best Video Director



Yaw Skyface - Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo



Lauren Dunn - Wasted Eyes by Amaarae

David Nicole-Sey - Paradise by Black Sherif



Xbill Ebenezer - Fate by Kuami Eugene



Rex - Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene



The Boldz - 100% by Scott Evans



Babs Direction - Oil In My Head by Black Sherif



Bani World - Kweku Playman by Kweku Smoke



Jwillz - Into the Future by Stonebwoy



Xbill Ebenezer - Cryptocurrency by Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi

Audio Engineer of the Year



Killing Skills - Reckless and Sweet by Amaarae



Liquid Beats - Far Away by Abiana ft Fameye



Miz Master Gary - Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo



Josh Blakk and Richard Nwankwo - Iyawo by Josh Blakk



Loudaa - My Helper (Oluwa) by Efya



Daniel Ayittah - Me Dan Wo by Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye



Unsung Artiste of the Year

Kasar



Lali X Lola



Keeny Ice



Kwesi Amewuga



Seven Kizs



Alaptawan



ID/ ADG



