TGMAs compelling artistes to delay releases and rush shows - Roro Buddy

The manager for Gospel musician Great Ampong, Roro Buddy, has raised concerns about how the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) influences artistes when it comes to releasing their songs.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on April 17, 2024, Roro Buddy, real name Roland Ackah, observed that many artistes tend to release songs or even organise shows late in the year to gain the attention of the awards scheme.



“I think whenever artistes release songs early in the year and it's about time for these awards, they are forgotten and this compels a lot of artistes to release later in the year.



“They are also forcing artistes to organise shows that they are not yet ready for. I don’t know when the criteria came up that you need to have your show among others to be considered eligible. So I think they should check on those things too,” he said.



Roro Buddy also reacted to the news of his artiste’s song not being nominated for a Telecel Ghana Music Awards despite petitioning for it to be added.



Roro Buddy said that the news was taken in ‘good faith’ and they see the development as a motivation to do better.

“Yes, I'm aware. I received an email and then we replied. We took it in good faith and I think it has even 'gingered' us to do more.



“He (Great Ampong) is also okay. He told me we should just keep on working and doing whatever we are doing and when the time is due, whatever he deserves, he will get it,” he said.



He further advised the TGMA board to pay more attention to acts outside the major hubs of Accra and Kumasi, emphasising the talent available in other regions



“I'm sure they have a research team and they have to do more research and work more on other regions as well.



“It shouldn't always be in Accra and Kumasi only. I always say there are lots of big, big gospel artistes in other regions," he said.

