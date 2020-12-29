TV3 Mentor 2020: All Hail the new king from the west, Kweku Bany

Kweku Bany is the winner of 2020 Mentor

Source: Qwesi Nabila Zakariah, Contributor

From the region of gold, he was discovered like a mineral ore, ready to be mined with hidden musical potential, yet untapped but full of promise and pregnant with riches.

He sprinkled dust and though maybe dirty but gold dust it was, and this raw mineral proved to the world that not only was he a star, he was super as well and Rocky Dawuni – the guest judge on the night disagreed when he was classified as an A list talent. To him, Kweku Bany is a SUPERSTAR!!!



Kweku Bany walked onto the 2020 TV3 Mentor stage with a burgeoning reputation as one of the Westside’s budding music talents having made a name for himself in the Connect FM Street Rap Challenge.



And for 13 weeks, the Prince of Kyerem Family lived up to the hype, walking the talk with his attitude, character, and mannerism on stage, thrilling and mesmerizing the studio audience and viewers with consistent peach performances.



He soon grew into a fan favourite and one of the darling boys of the judges. Bias? No! Kweku Bany shook grounds, rocked the stage and always got the crowd moving with his energetic yet effortless and flawless dazzling displays.



Rap, punchlines, flow, dexterity, and delivery, the maverick Axim-based rapper took an early lead as many viewers tipped him for the ultimate in one of Ghana’s most exciting TV reality Shows.

But in Ayeyi, Hyndu, Lyte, Semenhyia and Netty, Bany faced an uphill task to defend the crown won by team Adina in 2019 as the 2020 TV3 Mentor came to a crescendo yesterday, Sunday, December 27, 2020, at TV3’s Studio B.



Unfazed by the challenge and in his usual artistic elements, the wonder boy blew minds away in his first-round performance as he did his own recorded song, “Talented”.



Now facing fellow Western Region based rapper Semenhyia, singer Ayeyi and the North’s Netty after Hyndu and Lyte dropped off, Bany left no stone unturned and Grammy Awards Nominee Rocky Dawuni got swept off his feet as he joined the audience who couldn’t help but jam in submission to the commanding final performance of Commander Kweku Bany, clothed and styled in his all camouflage military apparel.



Bany had it and looked at it. He oozes class and was stardom personified. Everything he did had star quality written all over it. He always had the makings of a superstar and like a fine wine, he got better as the weeks passed.



He came, he saw, he conquered, ruled and owned the stage, walking home with the grand prize of a car, trip to Dubai, GH? 10,00.00 cash, two mastered songs, GH? 50,000.00 worth of airtime on all Media General platforms and many souvenirs from sponsors.

