Entertainment

TV3 launches 2020 Mentor

Judges for the 2020 Mentor show

TV3 Network on Monday 31st August 2020 launched this year’s edition of Ghana’s most popular music reality show on television, Mentor. This year’s edition of the show is dubbed “Mentor Taking You Higher”.

Speaking on the stations preparedness for this year’s edition, the General Manager of Media General television, Francis Doku, said “beyond offering a platform to discover extraordinary talents, we seek to add value and equip these young musicians with the requisite music business knowledge, industry insights and support to transform them into global stars”.



He further said “around the world, music is a multimillion dollar industry and a major contributor to the Gross Domestic Product of countries. We at TV3 are convinced that when the right structures are built and activities within the Creative Arts sector streamlined, our music industry could potentially become a huge contributor to national development hence our efforts at helping to identify, nurture and hone young talents to contribute to the industry”.



The launch ceremony which took place during the TV3’s morning show on TV3, New Day, featured musicians Edem and Adina, industry veteran, Bessa Simons and Music Producer Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus, who are judges for this season.

The ultimate prize for this season is a brand new vehicle, 2 mastered songs, and GHS50,000 worth of airtime across all Media General platforms – radio, television and digital. The first runner up will receive GHS10,000 cash amount one mastered song and GHS40,000 worth of airtime, second runner up will receive GHS8,000, one mastered song and GHS30,000 worth of airtime and the third runner up will receive GHC5,000 cash amount, one mastered song and GHC20,000 worth of airtime respectively.



Auditions are scheduled to commence on September 1st and 2nd in Tamale at the Radach Hotel then in Kumasi on 4th and 5th September at Akoma FM. It continues in Takoradi on 10th and 11th September at Connect FM and the final auditions will be held in Accra on 15th and 16th September at the premises of TV3 Network.

Source: Chris Koney, Contributor

