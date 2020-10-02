TV3 unveils Mentor contestants on October 4

Source: Chris Koney, Contributor

“Mentor Taking You Higher” is finally here! On Sunday, 4th October, 2020 at 8pm, Ghana’s number one television channel, TV3 Network, will unveil the sixteen selected contestants to participate in this year’s season of Ghana’s popular music reality show, Mentor.

Sunday night will commence the journey for the sixteen amateurs to develop their skills and hone their talent in accordance with the show’s vision for them to learn the rudiments of the trade and also own big stages.



This is to be achieved through the mentorship by Ghanaian musicians Edem and Adina, industry veteran, Bessa Simons and Music Producer Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus, who will serve as the judges for this season.



In addition to the bragging rights, at stake for the ultimate winner for this season is a brand new vehicle, two mastered songs and GHS50,000 worth of airtime across all Media General platforms – radio, television and digital.

The first runner up will receive GHS10,000 cash amount in addition to one mastered song and GHS40,000 worth of airtime across all Media General platforms. The package for the second runner up includes GHS8,000 cash amount, one mastered song and GHS30,000 worth of airtime across all Media General platforms. The third runner up will receive GHC5,000 cash amount, one mastered song and GHC20,000 worth of airtime.



Tune in to TV3 on Sunday 4th October 2020 at 8pm to know who makes it to the final sixteen contestants!

