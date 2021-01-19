Taadi musicians produce great content - Singer hails

Daud Agyeman, Ghanaian musician

Ghanaian musician Daud Agyeman, popularly known in musical circles as Daud has hailed Westside artistes for producing the best music content.

In an interview with TJDJ of Y97.9FM Takoradi on the show TJDJ’s Fame in 5, he was asked what he makes of Taadi music to which he gave the reply that he has been following Westside music for a while now and the most noticeable characteristic of their music, in his opinion, is their content.



“I’ve been following Westside music for a while now. The likes of Ayesem, Kofi Kinaata and the rest, and one thing I noticed about Westside music is that it’s very content-based as compared to other places where music is churned out," he said.



According to the singer, most people now focus on the melodic aspect of their music, however, Taadi musicians do not, hence he is automatically drawn to their content-filled music every time.

He used Kofi Kinaata as an instance and acknowledged his great talent, stating that the singer being able to win best songwriter awards back to back is simply proof of how dominant the Westside music fraternity has become in the country due to their content.



Daud, on Sunday, January 17, 2021, released his much anticipated single ‘Blessings‘, which is one out of seven songs off his soon to be released EP.



The song is basically talking about how grateful he is for how far God is pushing him in his musical journey and how people who used to shun him are now trying to reach out because they see his progress.