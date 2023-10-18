Tagoe Sisters apologise to Zapp Mallet for 40th anniversary exclusion

Gospel music duo, the Tagoe Sisters

Gospel music duo, the Tagoe Sisters, have issued a heartfelt apology to renowned music producer Zapp Mallet for his exclusion from their 40th anniversary celebration which was held on October 15, 2023.

This apology comes in response to Zapp Mallet's public expression of disappointment, given his pivotal role in producing their second album in 1989.



The veteran music producer in an interview with GhanaWeb indicated that he was not given an official invitation to grace the occasion, neither did he receive a phone call or text message to show that they regard him as someone who has contributed to their music career.



“I wasn’t invited so I guess I wasn’t part of their musical team. Meanwhile, I did an album with them [Tagoe Sisters] so I was supposed to have been there. They didn’t even call to tell me and nothing came.



"I just saw the publicity on social media and a lot of billboards some at East Legon. So those who were invited went but I wasn’t invited maybe I guess I wasn’t part of their musical team,” he said, stressing he was pained, “because why would you do that? We just need to give each other the respect due them.”



But in a press statement issued by Nii Amarh Amarteifio, manager and head of the event, the music duo apologized to Zapp Mallet and said his exclusion was an “unpardonable oversight on the part of management/event organizers as the Tagoe Sisters added his name to the list of VIP guests to be invited for both events at the Underbridge and the Accra International Conference Center.”



To commemorate their four decades in the music industry, the Tagoe Sisters hosted a grand 40th-anniversary celebration at the Accra International Conference Centre on October 15, 2023.

The event saw a gathering of renowned gospel musicians and distinguished figures, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Piesie Esther, Empress Gifty, and a host of other notable celebrities.







