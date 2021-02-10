0
Take a look at some hilarious #PreValentineBreakupLine topping Twitter trends

Wed, 10 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With just a few days to Valentine's Day which comes off on Sunday, February 14, 2021, Twitter users have suggested perfect ways of calling for a breakup ahead of the day.

The hashtag #PreValentineBreakupLine has top trends on the microblogging site where men especially, have devised new ways to avoid spending on their girlfriends on Vals Day.

But, one may wonder why anybody would like to back down from their relationship in this month of love, February.

Well, according to netizens, the cost that comes with pulling up a surprise in the form of gifts and Vals Day packages for their girlfriends around this time of the year can be costly, therefore the need for a breakup.

So if you are wondering how to pull a fast one on your girlfriend this Sunday, here are some breakup lines that can come in handy.

