Take a look at some hilarious #PreValentineBreakupLine topping Twitter trends

#PreValentineBreakupLine has topped Twitter trends

With just a few days to Valentine's Day which comes off on Sunday, February 14, 2021, Twitter users have suggested perfect ways of calling for a breakup ahead of the day.

The hashtag #PreValentineBreakupLine has top trends on the microblogging site where men especially, have devised new ways to avoid spending on their girlfriends on Vals Day.



But, one may wonder why anybody would like to back down from their relationship in this month of love, February.



Well, according to netizens, the cost that comes with pulling up a surprise in the form of gifts and Vals Day packages for their girlfriends around this time of the year can be costly, therefore the need for a breakup.



So if you are wondering how to pull a fast one on your girlfriend this Sunday, here are some breakup lines that can come in handy.



How will u be sleeping without underwears.. U have spiritual husband? Its over ...#PreValentineBreakupLine — SeyramOfficial (@SeyramOfficial) February 10, 2021

You called my name without the capital letter. You don’t respect me anymore. Its over. #PreValentineBreakUpLine — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird (@Mr_Ceyram) February 10, 2021

I gave you two eggs and asked you to fry one and boil one. You boiled the one you were supposed fry and fried the one you were boil. You don't respect.. it's over. #PreValentineBreakUpLine — DUKE OF LEGON ???? (@__joseph_mintah) February 10, 2021

I promised to call you at 8:00pm so why did you rush to call me 7:59pm I don’t like pressure ladies....



is over ????#PreValentineBreakUpLine — ????Broda Sundae???? (@broda_mike) February 10, 2021

How can you call me twice in a row. You don't have patience, I'm breaking up with you #PreValentineBreakupLine — That Taadi Boy???????? (@dat_taadiboy) February 10, 2021

After escorting you to the roadside, you never said thank you. Its over#PreValentineBreakupLine — #1GAD (@_Selasi) February 10, 2021

You answered the call too early, you should have allow me to listen to ur caller tune. It's over???????????? #PreValentineBreakUpLine — Vibes???????????????? (@omane_boniface) February 10, 2021

I asked you to spray the room and you refused. See mosquitoes are all over. It's over!#PreValentineBreakUpLine — Awia Koko???????????????? (@sir_enock1) February 10, 2021

i said i wanted chilled water, you brought me cold water, it's over Adjoa.#PreValentineBreakUpLine — YoU kNoW tHa ViBeS (@_1Tohw3) February 10, 2021