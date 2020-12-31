Take a look at the most popular Ghanaian weddings in 2020

Joe Mettle and his wife tied the knot this year

It looks like everyone got engaged, married or had a kid this year. Some people even did all three.

These many marriages have had some people wondering where people are getting money to marry in this Ghana and Accra to be precise.



But for this group of people they really showed us what elegance and class meant with their weddings.



Let’s get into the most talked about weddings of 2020.



Hilda Akuffo and Brian Bekoe



Hilda Aku Sika Akuffo, Niece of the President of Ghana got married to Brian Bekoe in January this year.



The wedding ceremony happened at the Christianborg Castle in Osu.







The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo, former President John Agyekum Kufour and Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings attended the wedding.



Anita and Aboagye Amfo- Akonnor



Business tycoon, Osei Kwame Despite’s beautiful daughter, Anita, also got married this year on Thursday, January 23, 2020.





It was a splendid wedding ceremony. Her father walked her down the aisle to take the hands of Aboagye Amfo-Akonnor in marriage.



The wedding was a very intimate and small one and couple invited only family and friends.



Kennedy Osei and Tracy Asante







Now to #KENCY2020. The most talked about wedding in Ghana this year, the first son Osei Kwame Despite’s first son, Kennedy Osei tied the know with fashion designer Tracy Asante in a very elegant traditional wedding.



The wedding was on the 13th of February this year and there have been rumors that Tracy Asante has given birth to twins. Congratulations to the couple.



Medikal and Fella Makafui







Medikal got hitched to his longtime girlfriend, Fella Makafui in March. They became man and wife after a traditional wedding that was held at the Odehye Gardens.



During the wedding ceremony, Fella fainted and was rushed to the hospital. Later, in an interview, she said it was a test for her husband.



The couple faced a lot of backlash but it seems Ghanaians are over it now. The couple has since welcomed their first daughter, Island Frimpong, to the world.

Xandy Kamel and King Kaninja







Actress Xandy Kamel got married to King Kaninja, one of the sports presenters at Angel FM, in an exclusive ceremony in May this year.



The news of the wedding rocked Ghanaians lives since the actress never disclosed her relationship with Kaninja.



Rose Mensah and Michael Kissi







Veteran Kumawood actress, Rose Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa, seems to have finally gotten her fairytale wedding as she got hitched to Michael Kissi Asare.



They had a private court wedding, Clearly, we have never seen her happier than she is now.



Joe Mettle and Selassie Dzisa







Joe Mettle married Salomey Selassie Dzisa traditionally on Thursday, August 13 in Tema.

There were rumours surrounding his wedding. Some even saying that he married because his wife was pregnant.



Joe Mettle put all these rumours to bed in an interview explaining to Ghanaians that his private life is his private life and that they should respect that fact



Richard Peprah and Cindy Ofori Sarpong







On the 8th of October ths year, brother of the business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong walked his daughter, Cindy Ofori Sarpong down the aisle as she tied the knot with her husband, Richard Peprah in a traditional ceremony.



A host of Ghanaian celebrities including Nana Ama Mcbrown and The Daughters of Glorious Jesus attended the wedding.



VAL and Portia Brenya







Mr Kwesi Dadzie, one of Ghana’s milionaires and popularly known as ‘VAL’ married his beautiful wife, Portia Brenya.



The wedding took place on the 24th of October this year. And like may other weddings that happened this year, their catchphrase was #becomingdadzie.



The lush wedding was a spectacle of lavish and extravagant cars. There was a competition for the best dressed wedding guest.

The winner took home 1000 dollars. The bride, Portia, received a brand new Mercedes Benz S Class 450 as a gift from husband at their wedding reception.



Nana Asante Bediatuo and Femi Adetola







The secretary to the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Asante Bediatuo, on Saturday, December 26, tied the knot with his fiancée Sarah Mary Olufemi Adetola, in one of the most luxurious traditional wedding Ghana has ever seen.



The traditional wedding took place at the Saint Francis Cottage, Anoff-Nsawam in the Eastern Region.



In attendance were the President of the Republic of Ghana and his wife as well as the Vice President and his wife.



Congratulations to all the 2020 couples. May you all have blessed marriages.