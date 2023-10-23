Take advice from people who understand you - Edem

Rapper Edem

Renowned rapper, Edem, has shared valuable insights about seeking personal advice from people.

In a live discussion on ShowBiz A-Z on JoyFM, Edem highlighted that taking advice from people who are familiar with one's personality and journey is important, as their advice tends to be tailored to one’s specific needs.



He suggested that, unless it's professional advice, personal guidance should come from those who have an in-depth understanding of one’s experiences.



"Make sure you take advice from people who know your personality, who understand your journey. They will really give you very objective advice. Unless, of course, it is professional, where the person has acquired a skill. But if it's personal advice, they should know you," he expressed.



Citing an example of someone who is depressed, Edem stated that close friends will offer support and guidance differently from someone who is unaware of the underlying issue.



“A friend who knows you are depressed will treat you and advise you differently from somebody who doesn't know you are depressed when you do certain things. And so the person who doesn't know you are depressed will advise you based on their perception,” he stated.

He mentioned that in a world where advice can sometimes be used to manipulate others, trusted sources offer advice that is genuine and in one’s best interest.



“I feel that you should take personal advice from people who truly love you and know you. It comes from a very true place, especially in a time where people's advice sometimes is also a way to manipulate you into doing what they think you should do,” he said.



ID/SARA



