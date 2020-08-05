Entertainment

Take my name and my mom's out of your vibes – Samini jabs Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and Samini

The beef between Samini and Shatta Wale is about to escalate, if the jabs thrown from both camps are something to go by.

The two dancehall artistes have been going hard at each other on social media lately. This is due to the impending clash between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.



Asaase radio brought up the initiative to have the the rival dancehall camps battle for supremacy in what is dubbed, Asaase radio Sound Clash.



Initially, Samini thought he was the right candidate to face Shatta Wale in the first edition of the Sound Clash. But he has now blessed the clash and promised to defeat the victor from the clash.

In the build up to the clash, Samini has called out Shatta Wale, saying that Shatta’s lyrics are nothing without his name in them.



He took to twitter and wrote: “My name my name mumy name...try tek it out of your vibes and the rest is lame...good luck for tonight but I know my yout is a torn in your flesh...what does that make me?





