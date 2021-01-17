Take off my logo from your artwork - Ogidi Brown warns Cryme Officer

OGB Music boss, Ogidi Brown in happier times with his former signee, Cryme Officer

Artiste Manager Ogidi Brown has served a word of caution to his former record label signee, Cryme officer.

He has ordered Cryme Officer to desist from using his logo for his artworks.



The two musicians have been in the news lately for a number of reasons. Ogidi Brown the Chief Executive Officer of OGB Music record label recently terminated the contract of the upcoming Afropop artiste following his (Ogifi Brown) feud with Fameye.



Cryme Officer’s contract termination comes after he threatened on social media to leave the record label if something should happened to Fameye who is also a former signee of OGB Music.



A few weeks ago, Ogidi Brown threatened to kill Fameye and his newborn baby if the rapper doesn’t pay him an alleged $50,000 which Fameye owes him. Fameye however disagreed claiming he only owes Brown $30,000.

The feud between the “Nothing I Get” hitmaker and his former boss resulted into the termination of Cryme Officer’s contract after the record label deemed his threat as disloyal and disrespectful to the management.



In a new development, Ogidi Brown ordered Cryme Officer to take off his logo from his artwork after the singer posted a flyer with the OGB Music logo promoting his new single “Over”.



