Takoradi people do not support their own – Maame Esi Forson

Popular Ghanaian actress and comedienne, Maame Esi Forson has reaffirmed her claims that individuals from Sekondi – Takoradi are not supportive of artists from the city.

In an Interview with Nana Quasi-Wusu (PM)on the Dryve of Your Lyfe on Y 97.9 FM, she maintained that 80% of her claims are true and it’s backed by personal experience and observation.



"I am a Takoradi asset. People in Takoradi should do everything possible to push me and other artists from this city. Most corporate businesses go as far as Accra and Kumasi to find brand ambassadors for their company when there are popular artists here. This is not done anywhere”.



As a result of being sidelined by corporate entities, the comedienne revealed that most artistes from Takoradi move to the capital city in hopes for better opportunities.

She however encouraged corporate entities in Takoradi to support their own by investing in artistes from the city.



"Artists from Takoradi are trying to put the city on the map. They should do same for us too. Artists in Accra and Kumasi are making it because of the support they receive from their people. Without their support we won’t go far."