Takoradi supports its own but there is room for improvement – Ayesem

Ghanaian singer, Ayesem

Ghanaian hip hop and hiplife recording artiste from Takoradi, Ayesem, has added his voice to the conversation of whether people from Takoradi support their own or not.

The musician on his part, believes his people give him the support he needs, however, there is more room for improvement.



He shared with Y97.9FM’s Chelsy Sey on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show.



“Everyone has a definition of what supporting your own means but then you can’t force someone to support you. I feel supported in a way but in my region, I expect more. Even though the support is not to my expectation, so far so good."

I feel that Takoradi has been there for me from day one even though it is not from everyone. And in everything you do, you wouldn’t get everybody supporting you. It is normal”.



The ‘Koti’ singer adds that at the right time, he will be “hailed by all”.



Meanwhile, it seems the singer is basking in the attention he receives from his fans as he shares: “One thing about being a musician or a celebrity is that you inspire people and if you see some of these people, it makes you feel that people have seen your hard work. They get inspired. People meet you and tell you how inspired they are from your music. This encourages you as an artiste to work harder”.