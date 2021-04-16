Takum release visuals for street banger 'Skin Pain'

Source: King Bygone, Contributor

Fast-rising Ghanaian Afro pop, Highlife, and Hiplife artiste, Takum after successfully releasing the audio for his now street banger 'Skin Pain' a couple of months ago has returned with visuals depicting the story of Skin Pain.

Takum's Skin Pain is, without doubt, was one of the most streamed songs on Audiomack since it was released, the track has 26.1K streams trending on Audiomack and has been trending for more than 2 weeks since it was released.



Believing in the Ghanaian dream of projecting the highlife and Afropop genre, Takum over the past few years has gradually gained the love of Ghanaians as he single-handedly builds a solid fan base called 'Go Getters.



A perfect way to set the scene for a song called 'Skin Pain, Takum comes through effortlessly with catchy melodies and lyrics, whilst portraying a moment he wakes up from bed shaming his nemesis who wanted him dead.

He uses this song as an opportunity for us listeners to embark on this journey with him. A journey that sees him portraying.



