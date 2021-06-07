Talent alone can’t do the job – Bisa Kdei advises

Ghanaian Highlife musician, Bisa Kdei

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, known in the entertainment scene as Bisa Kdei has advised Ghanaian artistes not to only focus on their talent to excel in the music industry.

A recent tweet from the ‘Brother Brother’ hitmaker, stated that one does not need talent alone in the music industry but the need to connect well with people who know the right things to do and the best places to market music should not be disregarded.



He said, “Talent alone can’t do the job. You need plugs”.

After the release of the nominees’ list for BET awards this year, there was no nomination for any Ghanaian act which has led to most of the conversation on most entertainment platforms with pundits deliberating on how Ghana can be noticed on the international stage.



