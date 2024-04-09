Talent and character are separate - Ghana Songs CEO counters misconception

Ghana Songs CEO, Bright Dwomoh

Source: Bright Dwomoh

The CEO of the popular Ghana Songs music website, Bright Dwomoh has taken a stand against the common misconception that an artist’s talent is directly tied to their character.

Dwomoh firmly believes that talent and character are distinct entities that should not be conflated.



Speaking out against the damaging effects of associating an artist’s misconduct with their talent, Dwomoh highlighted the negative impact this misconception can have on the music industry in Ghana.



He warned that such misconceptions could lead to a decrease in investor support for the industry, as investors may be wary of backing artists with questionable character.

Dwomoh stressed the importance of separating an artist’s talent from their personal behaviour, urging the public to judge artists based on their music and performances rather than their offstage actions.



In conclusion, Dwomoh’s message is clear that talent and character should not be equated, and it is crucial to recognize the distinction between the two. By challenging this misconception, he hopes to contribute to a more supportive and flourishing music industry in Ghana. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.