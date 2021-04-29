Talent only is never enough – George Quaye

George Nii Armah Quaye, Media Personality

Ghanaian actor, Media Personality, Entertainer and Communications Professional, George Nii Armah Quaye, has divulged that for one to be able to grow or build themselves in their field of work, it is important to keep in mind that talent only is never enough.

In an interview with Mrs. Comfort Ocran on the Springboard Hangout Show which airs on e.TV Ghana, he said, “In developing yourself on the field, there are certain basic things you need to understand. I have always been someone who believes strongly that talent alone is never, ever enough. You need to work it and you need to perfect it”, he said.



George shared, “When I joined Charter House in 2006, one of the things that I started picking up; something that I probably didn’t even know I had, was the ability to communicate. I remember sometimes, I would go do a radio interview, I would come back and Mr. Ade would say ‘you should’ve said this… you should’ve answered this question that way’ and all that”.

He confessed that listening to these comments from his then Group CEO, Mr. Ayoade, he realized that it is not just a gift of the gab that when he opens his mouth, the English that comes out is ‘sweet’ or that he can string words together so that they make sense.



“It was a little beyond that. Communications has theories, it has fields, it has moods and even silence in itself is a mode of communication. The only way you could understand all that is through education and not from talent. That was how come in 2008/09, I went back to the University of Ghana to pursue a Masters in Communications”, the Communications expert concludingly advised.